'Leave A Legacy': Sun Prairie West football approaches inaugural season kickoff

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Sun Prairie West's Josh O'Connor will be teaching social studies at the new school. However, his football players know of the team's standards through a math equation: Event + Response = Outcome.
O'Connor will lead the program in its first year since the Sun Prairie school district split into two campuses. His proposed "formula for success" serves as a solution for everyone involved in the transition.
"There's a lot of questions being in a brand new program, brand new school. So, every day, we're just taking it one day at a time and trying to get better," O'Connor said.
O'Connor inherits six players from Sun Prairie East, who all played in the 2021 Division 1 State Championship Game. He's grateful players like two-way lineman Tori Mielke can help set a positive tone.
While he struggled with having to switch schools, Mielke's new head coach offered words of encouragement which brought the team closer.
"[Coach O'Connor influenced us to] embrace everyone sharing the same struggle. That we can use that to definitely make a better bond with each other, become more of a family off of that," Mielke said.
After Mielke took charge, his fellow former Cardinal John Weah followed suit.
"During our first practice, [we all asked] who's going to take charge and Tori - he's the one that did it. Now, we have a lot more leaders. Now, everything's flowing better, and we're understanding what Coach O needs from us," Weah said.
O'Connor says the program's 'Leave A Legacy' mantra provides an opportunity he hopes his players take advantage of entering a new era for Sun Prairie area football.
The Sun Prairie West Wolves kick off their inaugural season against Madison East at Ashley Field in Sun Prairie.