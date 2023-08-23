Led by alum Jace Rindahl, UW-Whitewater football tackles new season with new head coach

 Skip to main content
Filling the big shoes left by retired head coach Kevin Bullis, former All-American and previous defensive coordinator Jace Rindahl will take over.
WHITEWATER, Wis. (WKOW) -- Filling the big shoes left by retired head coach Kevin Bullis, former All-American and previous defensive coordinator Jace Rindahl will take over.

Rindahl brings in the dawn a new era but he plans to uphold the same traditions Warhawks football was founded on. This means carrying on the same advice given by his predecessor: be your true, authentic self.

His team has bought in as they prepare for opening kickoff on Sept. 2.

"They're hungry, and they're motivated, and they're buying in and they're doing the little things right," Rindahl said. "That's the difference when you come to fourth quarters, and whether it's winning or losing. The difference [is in] emphasizing little things and getting guys to buy in to taking care of the details and our guys have been doing that."

Going from player to coach over a span of almost 20 years, this next step carries the heaviest emotional tie.

Rindahl grew up in Cambridge, which is under 21 miles from UW-Whitewater's campus. He's grateful to take on this next challenge as the program's 22nd head coach.