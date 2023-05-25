 Skip to main content
Led by stellar junior Dain Johnson, Middleton boys' golf head into sectional play

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- In a wire-to-wire finish, the Middleton Cardinals won the Madison Memorial regional by a single stroke in the team division. Junior Dain Johnson's on-par performance played a big role in the victory.

Johnson has also been on a tear as of late averaging just a stroke over par in his last seven rounds.

27 Sports reporter Pablo Iglesias sat down with Johnson as he talked about growing as a golfer and team leader over the years.

Middleton will play in the Waunakee regional on Tuesday, May 30 at The Meadows of Sixmile Creek.

