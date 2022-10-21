MADISON (WKOW) -- The journey to Camp Randall began on Friday as Level One of the WIAA Football State Tournament kicked off. Karley Marotta and Pablo Iglesias recapped some of the area's biggest games from the first round.
Level One High School Football Highlights
Tags
Pablo Iglesias
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today