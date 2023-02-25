 Skip to main content
Local results from 2023 WIAA State Wrestling Individuals

  • Updated
MADISON (WKOW) -- The state's top high school wrestlers claimed victory on Saturday at the Kohl Center in both the boys' and girls' individual championships. Here are the local champions:

Division 1

  • 220 - Aeoden Sinclair (Milton)

Division 2

  • 106 - Haakon Peterson (Dodgeville)

  • 113 - Charlie Meudt (Dodgeville)
  • 120 - Reid Spurley (Dodgeville)
  • 132 - Danny Heiser (Evansville)
  • 152 - Zane Licht (Lodi)

Division 3

  • 138 - Lucas Sullivan (Mineral Point)

  • 145 - Tarrin Riley (Mineral Point)

Girls'

  • 114 - Bopa Quintana (Sun Prairie Gir)

  • 132 - Kylie Rule (Mineral Point G)

The 2023 WIAA Team State Wrestling Meet will be held March 3-4 at the UW Field House.

