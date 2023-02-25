Local results from 2023 WIAA State Wrestling Individuals

MADISON (WKOW) -- The state's top high school wrestlers claimed victory on Saturday at the Kohl Center in both the boys' and girls' individual championships. Here are the local champions:
Division 1
- 220 - Aeoden Sinclair (Milton)
Division 2
106 - Haakon Peterson (Dodgeville)
- 113 - Charlie Meudt (Dodgeville)
- 120 - Reid Spurley (Dodgeville)
- 132 - Danny Heiser (Evansville)
- 152 - Zane Licht (Lodi)
Division 3
138 - Lucas Sullivan (Mineral Point)
- 145 - Tarrin Riley (Mineral Point)
Girls'
114 - Bopa Quintana (Sun Prairie Gir)
- 132 - Kylie Rule (Mineral Point G)
The 2023 WIAA Team State Wrestling Meet will be held March 3-4 at the UW Field House.