Lodi girls' soccer heading to first state tournament

LODI (WKOW) -- Lodi's dream season will ride into Milwaukee as the Blue Devils head to the state finals for the first time in program history.

"It's honestly crazy. [I] can't believe it [and] never really thought we'd make it this far as being the first team and Lodi girls soccer history to do it," said senior midfielder Abby Haas.

Head coach Joe Birkholz, who's in his 12th season with the Blue Devils, says his team's relaxed, day-by-day attitude is what brought them to this point.

"So, this group has been a lot of fun to coach. We've been taking it one day at a time. So that's kind of why they feel loose, a little bit more relaxed as we go. Every day was gonna be better than we were the day before," Birkholz said.

Fourth-seeded Lodi will square off with the top-seed Cedar Grove-Belgium at 4:30 p.m. in the WIAA Division 4 semifinals. 

