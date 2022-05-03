Lodi star Lucas Heyroth hopes to help Blue Devils run it back

LODI (WKOW) -- Lodi senior track and field runner Lucas Heyroth set big goals for his senior season.
"I'm looking to repeat my three golds but I'm also looking to set some state records," said Heyroth, who brought home three gold medals from the 2021 WIAA Track and Field State Finals meet.
He finished at the top of the Boys 100 Meter Hurdles, the Boys 300 Meter Hurdles, and Boys Long Jump while helping the Blue Devils place fourth in the 4x200 Meter Relay.
He ran into some bumps in the road to repeating. In early April, the Blue Devil suffered a hip flexor injury that sidelined him from a week of practices and competition.
Now, the track star is back at 100-percent. Proving he was back at full strength, he broke a school record in the triple jump event during his first meet back.
His longtime coach Nancy Rabensdorf was more than confident Heyroth could jump in despite never competing in the event prior to. His abilities and feats never cease to amaze her.
"I can show him a thing to do and he can change it. He really easy to coach," said Rabensdorf.
His next hurdle will take place on the collegiate field as he heads to UW-Madison carrying on a sibling tradition. His brother, Jacob, played football for the Badgers while his sister, Mackenzie, currently runs for Wisconsin's track and field team.
Before he becomes a Badger, he wants to take care of business with the Blue Devils as they eye the chance to bring home a second consecutive state title.