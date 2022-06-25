Log Rolling Championships brings charity, community, and competition together

MADISON (WKOW) -- For nearly two decades, Shana Verstagen has organized and also competed in the Midwest Log Rolling Championships. The longtime Madison Log Rolling coach also calls the sport "perfect for Madison.
The regional championship event always hits home for the six-time world champion.
"My mother passed away with Huntington's Disease in 20-13. It's how I've coped with having Huntington's in my life. It gives me a purpose to host these events and educate others about this rare disease," Verstagen said.
Funds from the event will help benefit the UW-Madison's Center of Excellence and research towards the rare disease that causes progressive breakdown of the brain.
Along with its good cause, the event also combines community and competition. The day-long championship event featured an elite division along with an amateur bracket for all ages.
Longtime participant and 2022 men's amateur champion Masaru Oka uses long rolling as a great chance to enjoy the City of Four Lakes.
"I'd say this is probably about 90-percent of how I enjoy the Madison lakes. I spend a lot of summer afternoons here and it's a great time," Oka said.
From organizing to competing herself, Verstagen hardly gets a chance to catch her breath when the event is in full swing, but she wouldn't want it any other way. She's always grateful for the everyone who plays a role in making the event a successful one.
"Every year, I'm literally brought to tears [by] watching these athletes, watching people put money in the donation bucket, [and] watching people high five each other. It's such a fun day and for a great cause."
The 2022 Midwest Log Rolling Championships were held at Wingra Park on Saturday, June 25.