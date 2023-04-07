Maddie Schwartz throws a no-hitter as the Badgers defeat Purdue 7-0

WEST LAFAYETTE (WKOW)-- Wisconsin softball pitcher Maddie Schwartz threw a complete game, no-hitter for just the eleventh time in program history in a win over the Boilermakers on Friday.
Schwartz had a perfect game through 5.2 innings until Purdue earned a two-out walk in the bottom of the sixth. Schwartz threw 61 pitches, did not give up a single hit, and struck out three batters on the way to a historic outing.
Wisconsin defeated Purdue 7-0. The Badgers and Boilermakers will play again on Saturday and Sunday.