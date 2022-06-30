Madison brings record number of competitors to Women's Disc Golf Championships

MADISON (WKOW)-- Madison is hosting the United States Women's Disc Golf Championships for the first time. The event featured a record number of competitors for any professional women's disc golf tournament.
Three hundred thirty-three competitors from all over the world participated in the Women's Disc Golf Championships.
"I have been playing since 2004, and when I started it was remarkable to even get five women at a tournament, even a big tournament," Professional Disc Golfer Sarah DeMar said. "So, now the fact that women are just picking up the sport and competing and putting their money up for grabs, it's amazing."
The Vallarta-Ast family, who built the Token Creek Disc Golf Course, made this possible.
"They just wanted more use of the park because Larry came over here one Fourth of July and nobody was here, and so he approached the park and was like 'hey do you want to do this and we are going to make it pay for play,'" Nellie Vallarta-Ast said.
The course is making a lasting impression, even on competitors from California.
"The courses are amazing," Professional Disc Golfer Jennifer Janssen said. "Everything is so green."
The tournament will run through the weekend, with the featured groups playing at Elver Park on Saturday and Sunday.