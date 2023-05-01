Madison Capitols hire Andy Brandt as head coach and general manager

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Capitols hired Andy Brandt as the new head coach and general manager.
Brandt is a Wausau, Wisconsin native and served as an assistant coach at the University of Wisconsin during the 2022-23 season. Brandt played four seasons for the Badgers (2003-2007), winning a national championship in 2006.
Brandt spent six years playing in the ECHL and American Hockey League. Following his playing career, he became an assistant coach for the Gwinnett Gladiators for two seasons. In 2016, Brandt became the team's head coach and general manager. Following two seasons in that role, he became the associate head coach of St. Norbert College. He spent five seasons there before returning to UW.
"It means a lot," Brandt said. "Obviously, I would like to thank Ryan Suter and Andrew Joudrey for giving me the opportunity. I was afforded the opportunity early in my coaching career to be a head coach and general manager and over the past six, seven years, I have been really lucky to learn from some great people. Now I have the opportunity to apply the things that I have learned from some really great coaches and great people over the years and I am excited for that opportunity."