Madison College baseball advances to NJCAA World Series

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison College baseball team punched its ticket to the National Junior College Athletic Association World Series on Saturday for the fifth consecutive season.
The Wolfpack defeated McHenry County College 14-8 in the Region 4 Division II Tournament Championship, marking the program's 11th region title in the last 14 years.
WORLD SERIES BOUND! ⚾️@mcpackbaseball defeats McHenry County College 14-8 to advance to the @NJCAA World Series@WKOW | @madisonwolfpack pic.twitter.com/g2eeUSYYav— Luke Gamble (@LukeGambleTV) May 20, 2023
The seventh inning proved to be the difference maker for the Wolfpack with Carter Stebane and Carson Shepard both hitting homers to give Madison College the lead for good.
Head Coach Mike Davenport was also named the Region 4 Coach of the Year.
The Wolfpack will play in the World Series in Enid, Oklahoma, May 27-June 3.