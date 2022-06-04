Madison College baseball falls short in NJCAA D II World Series

ENID, OKLAHOMA (WKOW)-- Madison College baseball faced off against Pearl River in a winner-take-all championship game three on Saturday.
The Wolfpack jumped out to a 2-0 start after Zach Storbakken hit a 2-run homerun in the bottom of the first inning. But, Pearl River took lead for good in the sixth inning when Ian Montz hit a go ahead 2 RBI single. They scored seven unanswered runs.
Pearl River defeated Madison College 7-2 as the Wolfpack fell just short of history. Madison College finishes off a tremendous season 49-10.