Madison College baseball falls short in NJCAA D II World Series

  • Updated
Madison-College-Baseball

ENID, OKLAHOMA (WKOW)-- Madison College baseball faced off against Pearl River in a winner-take-all championship game three on Saturday. 

The Wolfpack jumped out to a 2-0 start after Zach Storbakken hit a 2-run homerun in the bottom of the first inning. But, Pearl River took lead for good in the sixth inning when Ian Montz hit a go ahead 2 RBI single. They scored seven unanswered runs. 

Pearl River defeated Madison College 7-2 as the Wolfpack fell just short of history. Madison College finishes off a tremendous season 49-10. 

