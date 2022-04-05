Madison College ranked first in latest NJCAA DII baseball poll

MADISON (WKOW) -- After kicking off the season in a strong fifth place, Madison College baseball has risen the ranks in the NJCAA DII quickly.
Just six weeks into the season, the Wolfpack have raced out to a 14-2 record and gone by heavily favored Louisiana State University-Eunice to snag the top spot in the poll. LSU-Eunice had all but one of the first place votes in the initial poll going into the season in January.
Five different Wolfpack players have an OPS over 1.000, a statistic that combines on-base percentage and slugging percentage, a form of batting average that adjusts for extra-base hits, to provide a more complete picture of that player's offensive production.
Freshman infielder Gabe Roessler leads the way with a 1.293 OPS and .489 batting average. That batting average is good for second in the NJCAA DII, trailing only Jonathan Hogart of Wabash Valley, who bats a whopping .509.
Madison College's pitching has been just as effective. Of their nine pitchers who have tossed at least 6.2 innings, only two have an ERA higher than 3.52. Freshman Green Bay native Jett Thielke has turned in a particularly strong early showing, winning all three of his decisions and allowing just 0.79 baserunners per inning.
The Wolfpack still have 33 games left on the schedule, with the meat of the conference season still ahead. They will look to reach their first NJCAA National Tournament since 209, when they won the North Central Community College Conference on the back of conference MVP Adam LaRock.