Madison Edgewood carries extra motivation with them into WIAA State Tournament

WKOW (MADISON)-- The #3 Madison Edgewood boys hockey team will meet #2 Notre Dame at 12:15 pm on Friday in the WIAA State Tournament semifinals.
The Crusaders have been on a mission to make it state. Despite having a solid team last season, they could not go for gold as COVID cases within the program ended their season early.
Most of their team returned with extra motivation to win it all this year.
"They went through an experience where something was taken away, and that changed the way they think about it, right, so I think that drove them quite a bit all year, especially the older guys obviously," Head Coach Pete Rothering said. "They played that way, and now they are getting rewarded."
"It's been a goal for our team for a very long time with last year ending it because of COVID, we didn't get to play a playoff game, but making it is awesome, we have been wanting this for so long," Senior Aiden Lenz said.
"We feel like it kind of got stolen from us, so we wanted to come out this year and prove what we could have done last year," Senior Parker Murn said.
The Crusaders have just three losses this season, and one of them was to Notre Dame in late December. They knew reaching the championship game wouldn't come easy, but they are ready for the challenge.
"We had some pressure coming through sectionals because we expected to be here," Rothering said. "It's four really good hockey teams, and I think we will be a little bit free and just going to play and play fast. So, looking forward to it."
"I feel like we are going to have to move pucks pretty well just kind of neutralize their speed, play body, play a little physical and just them how we can play," Murn said.