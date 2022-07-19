 Skip to main content
Madison futsal youth program brings home national championship

  • Updated
Futsal

VERONA (WKOW) -- Madison Futsal Forge had a massive showing at their youth national tournament in Kansas City earlier in July.

The program's 2007 boys' team came home with a national championship while six of their teams earned the honor of playing at nationals.

"People get so into it," Benjamin Minikel-Lacocque said. "People bring their whole families to come watch, you know, their live stream your relatives are watching and so it's just it's really exciting and it's always something I think everyone looks forward to."

Minikel-Lacocque's team came up short in their national championship game and hopes to run it back with his team next season.

For more info on Madison Futsal, click here.

