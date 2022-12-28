Madison La Follette's Alayna West leads state in scoring following record-breaking games

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison La Follette junior Alayna West is a gamechanger and describes herself as a "very intense player." However, she doesn't let that competitive nature interfere with her love of the game.
"Honestly, I just try to have fun and I feel like I play the best when I have fun," said West.
Based on her numbers, you could make a case for how much fun West is having.
To tip off the season, West scored 37 points which broke the program's record for most points in a single game. Two days later, she broke her own record scoring 48 points and was just one point shy from tying the state's highest single-game total this season.
Head coach Will Green was impressed by West's opening night accomplishment and was astonished to see her "break her own record."
"I'm sitting there coaching a game where my player scores 48 points. That's pretty phenomenal," said Green, who enters his seventh as head coach. "He's put the time and work in, she got a lot more work to go. But anytime a kid can break a school record is great and it's great for the program."
Currently, West leads the state in scoring averaging 33.1 points, per WSN.
Additionally, she's taken on a big leadership role after last year's group featured eight seniors. Green has challenged West to embrace her vocal role and has seen her thrive so far.
"She's fearless, so what I'm asking of her is to instill that in your teammates. Letting them know that you have confidence in them getting them shots in the game, it rises their game."
West credits last year's seniors for the confidence she has in herself this season.
"The seniors taught me a lot. The last year was my first year playing high school basketball. So it was definitely like a learning experience. And it went out last year, I don't think I would do any. were as good as I'm doing it this year."
The Lancers junior has received interest from Big Ten and ACC schools following her big start to the 2022-2023 season.