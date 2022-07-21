Madison Mavericks gain momentum in second season

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Mavericks are finding success again in their second season of operation in the Official Basketball Association.
The Mavericks were founded by former Badgers player Roy Boone. The semi-pro squad consists primarily of former local standouts. Many of the players played in college. Now, they're representing their community. In Year Two, the community is starting to notice.
"Definitely been some people who stopped me and say, 'Hey, you play for the Mavs. I've seen you play. I love what you guys are doing. Love how you guys are representing the community.' So, definitely some more notoriety around the organization around town," says guard Julian Walters.
The Mavericks were able to move their home games to Madison College this season.
"The biggest difference has been we've been playing at Madison College this year," says head coach Curtrel Robinson. "So, just having a great venue like that to host our home games."
After winning the Northern Division last season, the Mavericks have reached the Division semifinals again this season.
"Honestly, we better than we was last year even though we made it to the final two, ended up losing on that buzzer beater," says forward Dave Turner. "I feel like as far as our our overall foundation of the team this year we definitely established better than we were last year."
The Mavericks will travel to Carbondale, Illinois this weekend for the next round of the playoffs.