Madison Memorial softball poised for success following back-to-back region titles

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Memorial's softball team is back on top of the region, and the way they won the title was different than most championship games.
Starting pitcher, and Iowa Signee, Andrea Jaskowiak threw her first ever perfect game in the 3-0 win. The win gave the Spartans their second consecutive region title.
"For this one to really come through in a big game like that it really meant a lot, and it was really surreal to have it happen my senior year," Jaskowiak said.
Jaskowiak threw 15 strikeouts in the game, but she did not win it alone.
"We all know our role, and we've kind of accepted those roles, and when somebody needs to step up, they step up," Spartans' head coach Kourtney Peters said. "It's not like Andrea struck everybody out, so we did need the defense."
"I don't have a doubt in my mind that they will always have my back on and off the field, so for that game I wasn't holding my breath whenever there was a ball hit in the infield," Jaskowiak said. " I knew they were going to make the play."
The Spartans are embracing a special mentality with just two seniors on the roster: have each other's back no matter what.
"We have five ninth and tenth graders in our lineup that have stepped up and kind of owned it," Peters said. "They're not freshmen anymore I keep telling them."
The young Spartans team has lots to look forward to with a chance at a state title berth still on the line.
"Everybody counted us out at the beginning of the year," Peters said. "We weren't really on anybody's radar, and the only people that believed we could be where we are, are the people that were on this field."
The Spartans host Sun Prairie West Tuesday in the sectional semifinal round.