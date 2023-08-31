Madison native Wil Nichol returns home with Stanley Cup

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- Madison native Wil Nichol, distinctly remembers making calls the day after the Vegas Golden Knights won the Stanley Cup this June.
However, there were two people he wasn't able to call: Bob Suter and Rob Andringa, a pair of late hockey legends who made a tremendous impact
Paying it forward, Nichol surprised the incoming Madison Capitols class ahead of training camp with one of the most prolific trophies in all of sports, the Stanley Cup. With its intense traveling schedule, he knew stopping at the Capital Ice Arena was a must.
"You want to do something good with it, and I wanted to honor [Suter and Andringa]," said Nichol, who serves as Vegas' director of player development. "Most Madisonians know what they mean to Madison hockey and I wanted to honor them and also wanted to tell their story to these kids."
Nichol played for the USHL Capitols team from 1992-1993. The event was a private event for the team and family members.