Madison Radicals go for 100th win in season opener on Saturday

MADISON (WKOW)-- The Madison Radicals open up their season on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Thunderbirds at 6 PM at Breese Stevens Field.
The Radicals finished third in the Central Division last season, and say they will not be satisfied with anything less than first place this time around.
For the first time in two years, they have a full off-season under their belts and believe this team not only has the talent, but also the work ethic to win.
"We have spent the last few years since we won refining who gets to make the roster and what type of energy we want," 10th year player Kevin Petit-Scantling said. "One of the things we said is everyone has to be a try hard, so every practice is about everybody trying their hardest, and we thought that if that was the floor, then we would be alright this year."
"We started practice in January, so we have been practicing for four months now basically so everybody is ready to get out in front of fans and kind of show the league that we are going to be a top team this year," Head Coach Tim DeByl said.
An extra motivation for the team is the fact that championship weekend will be back in Madison this year for just the third time. The last time it was here was in 2018 when the Radicals claimed their first-ever title.
"We know we can compete against the best teams in the league here, DeByl said. "Our fans and the stadium give us that little extra edge."
"We have only got to do it twice now, so out of ten years having a third time is super exciting," 10th Year Player Joshua Wilson said.
"This is the best stadium and the best field to play at in the entire league, and we get to play in it all season, so the idea of us being able to represent Madison here in Madison is a really big motivator for us," Petit-Scantling added.
The Radicals are 99-25 all-time and will go for their 100th win on Saturday in the opener. If they reach that milestone, they will be the first team in AUDL history to accomplish that feat.