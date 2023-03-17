BOYS STATE BASKETBALL: Arrowhead pulls away late to end Neenah's repeat hopes

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW) — Bennett Basich came alive in the second half to help Arrowhead pull away late from Neenah and secure a 73-61 win in a WIAA Division 1 Boys State Basketball semifinal Friday night at the Kohl Center.
Arrowhead faces De Pere, who defeated Kettle Moraine, in the Division 1 championship tomorrow night at roughly 8:15 p.m.
RELATED: STATE BOYS BASKETBALL: De Pere seizes control in second half to drop Kettle Moraine
Arrowhead led wire-to-wire but weren't able to pull away until the final nine minutes after Neenah closed to within 47-45.
Basich scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half, including an and-one layup and still and bucket the following possession to help Arrowhead ground the Rockets.
Basich led a balanced attack with 19 points and added nine rebounds while Mac Wrecke (17 points), and Austin Villarreal (15 points) and Jace Gilbert (12 points) all scored in double figures also. Gilbert had a double-double, grabbing 11 rebounds to go with his points.
Jackson Schlomann paced Neenah with 19 points with nine rebounds and UWGB recruit Cal Klesmit added 14 points before fouling out.
Arrowhead held a 27-24 advantage at halftime but were able to stretch its lead and never let the Rockets get within a possession the last 8 minutes.