BOYS STATE BASKETBALL: Luther cruises past Whitehall into Division 4 Championship game

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) - The Luther Knights got out to a double-digit lead and couldn't be slowed down, cruising to a 79-51 win in a WIAA Division 4 Boys State Basketball semifinal Thursday night at the Kohl Center.
Luther used a 12-1 first half run to get out to a large lead and used a 13-0 early second half run to put things away, punctuated by a off-the-backboard alley-oop to Will Huelskamp who threw down an emphatic two-hand dunk.
Luther held a modest six-point advantage before going on a 12-1 run and blowing the game open about midway through the opening 18 minutes.
Luther plays Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic Academy in the Division 4 Championship on Saturday.
RELATED: Kenesie sets WIAA State scoring record with 51 points, leads Kenosha St. Joseph to D4 title game
Isaiah Schwichtenberg leads Luther with 19 points on 8 of 10 shooting, Kodi Miller had 16 points and seven assists and Logan Behr added 16 points and seven rebounds. Seth Lambeck led Whitehall with 13 points and Luke Beighley chipped in with 10.
Luther improves to 27-2, while the Norse ends their season with a 22-7 record.