BOYS STATE BASKETBALL: Luther stifles Kenesie, Kenosha St. Joseph for first state title in program history

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) — Just two nights after Eric Kenesie put on a historic scoring display, pouring in a WIAA Boys State Basketball record 51 points, Luther wasn't going to let him beat them.
The Knights bottled up Kenesie and Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy, pulling away in the second half, winning 60-46 in the WIAA Division 4 championship game Saturday afternoon at the Kohl Center.
Luther (28-2) limited Kenesie to 18 points on 18 shots (7 for 18) and trapped him in the halfcourt forcing him to give up the ball.
Kenesie made 15 of 21 shots from the floor, drained 5 of 6 from 3-point range and hit 16 of 19 free throws in his 51-point performance in a state semifinal win over Saint Mary Catholic on Thursday.
Logan Bahr drained big buckets in the second half for the Knights, leading Luther with 28 points and to the first state championship in program history. Bahr scored nine straight points for Luther, all on 3-pointers to put Luther up 48-39 with 5:17 remaining.
Peter Stapleton had 15 points and six rebounds for Kenosha Saint Joseph. Gabe Huelskamp joined Bahr in double figures for Luther.
Luther held a narrow 25-22 lead at halftime over Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy (19-11).
Luther jumped out to a 12-point lead but Kenosha St. Joseph went on an 8-0 run and even took a brief lead briefly a couple times.