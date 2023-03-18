BOYS STATE BASKETBALL: Pewaukee pulls away from Whitnall for third straight D2 championship

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) — Pewaukee's quest for a three-peat is complete. The Pirates pulled away from Whitnall for a 71-54 win and its third straight WIAA Division 2 Boys State Basketball championship Saturday night at the Kohl Center.
Milan Momcilovic helped the Pirates pull away scoring eight straight points including two 3-pointers to extend Pewaukee's second half lead to 14 in the second half. Momcilovic finished with 29 points and nine rebounds and Janowski stuffed the stat sheet with 20 points, eight assists and six rebounds.
Momcilovic was an efficient 10 for 15 shooting, 3 for 4 from 3 and 6 for 6 at the free throw line.
Jack Lutz led Whitnall with 17 points and Austin Herro added 11 points.
Pewaukee caps off its 3-peat with a 27-3 record.
Whitnall finishes its season 25-4 and won its first game at State since the program won the state championship in 1988.
The Pirates led Whitnall 37-32 at half. The Falcons trailed at half despite 14 of 22 shooting the first 18 minutes. Pewaukee shot 13 of 22, but hit twice as many 3s (8 to 4) and were 3 for 3 from the foul line, while the Falcons didn't make a FT.
Momcilovic (13 points), an Iowa St. commit, and Nick Janowski (12 points) combined for 25 points to stake the Pirates to the advantage.