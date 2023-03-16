Kenesie sets WIAA State scoring record with 51 points, leads Kenosha St. Joseph to D4 title game

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW) - Eric Kenesie put on a scoring display never before seen at the WIAA Boys State Basketball Tournament, scoring 51 points and propelling Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic Academy to the WIAA Division 4 championship game.
Kenesie becomes the first player to have a 50-point game in WIAA Boys State Basketball history as Kenesie led the Lancers past Saint Mary Catholic 83-72 in a Division 4 State semifinal game.
The junior guard put on a dizzying shooting display along with an array of drives to the hoop.
After scoring 22 of his team's 30 points in the first half, Kenesie remained scorching hot in the second half, pouring in 29 more points.
Kenesie made 15 of 21 shots from the floor, drained 5 of 6 from 3-point range and hit 16 of 19 free throws. He also added eight assists and four steals.
Thanks to the all-time night from Kenesie, it keeps Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic Academy's improbable run alive and sends them to the Division 4 title game.
Kenosha St. Joseph's has 10 losses and placed fifth in the Metro Classic Conference this year. The Lancers go from a fifth place conference finish to a WIAA Division 4 State title game.
Saint Mary Catholic closed the first half strong and takes a 37-30 lead over Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic Academy at halftime of a WIAA Division 4 Boys State Basketball semifinal at the Kohl Center on Thursday night.
Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic Academy started the second half on a 19-5 run to turn a seven-point halftime deficit into a seven-point advantage. Kenesie scored 11 of those points after a sizzling first half which saw him score 22 points.
Kenesie kept the Lancers in the game in the first half, scoring 22 of their 30 points. Kenesie made 7 of 10 field goals and hit 4 of 5 of his 3-point attempts. Peter Stapleton added 18 points and eight rebounds to help out Kenesie.
Daniel Griffith led the Zephyrs with 24 points and Charlie Nuckers added 17 points.
Griffith was aggressive from the outset for the Zephyrs, scoring eight of Saint Mary Catholic's first 14 points and assisted on another basket.
St. Mary Catholic hadn't been to state since 2009, while Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic Academy continues on its first state appearance since 2003.