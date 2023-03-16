STATE BOYS BASKETBALL: West Salem's powerful offense leads Panthers back to Division 3 title game

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) - The high-powered West Salem high-powered offense proved too much in a WIAA Division 3 State Boys Basketball semifinal as the Panthers downed Milwaukee Academy of Science (MAS) 93-65 on Thursday afternoon at the Kohl Center punching a return to the state championship game for the Panthers.
The Panthers improve to 28-1 and return to the Division 3 state title game for the second straight game, but will look to win its first state title on Saturday.
With a 16-point halftime advantage and shooting over 50 percent (20 for 39) in the first half, the Panthers looked in complete control. However, the Novas came out of half with a 14-3 spurt to pull within 5 just three minutes into the second half. However, Tamarrein Henderson ensured the Panthers' return to the state title game by closing out Milwaukee Academy of Science (MAS).
West Salem led 67-57 with just under 10 minutes left, Henderson went on a personal 8-0 run to extend the lead to 18 and out of reach for good.
Henderson led a strong West Salem attack with 25 points and added nine rebounds while Carson Koepnick had 17 points, seven rebounds and six assists while Brett McConkey added a double-double with 18 points and 14 rebounds. Davin Brown paced MAS with 19 points and 12 rebounds.
West Salem blitzed MAS from the get-go hitting its first three shots, including 3-pointers by Brennan Kennedy and Henderson, and jumped out to an 8-0 lead. MAS responded quickly with a 12-4 run to tie the game with 11:44 remaining in the first half.
Lattos committed his third foul with 9:06 left in the half and Kennedy rolled his ankle about 20 seconds later with the Panthers up 25-15. Despite neither playing the rest of the half, the Panthers extended their lead and are up 16 at half. Kennedy did not return to the game.
Both programs made the WIAA State Boys Basketball Tournament a season ago and the trips were the first in both programs' history. Both teams also reached the state title game - West Salem in Division 3 and MAS in Division 4.
The Panthers earned a return trip to the Kohl Center after a 68-46 win versus Osceola in the Osseo-Fairchild Sectional final. The Novas also clinched a state trip for the second time after defeating St. Thomas More 86-80 in the sectional final played at Waukesha South.