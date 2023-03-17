WIAA BOYS STATE BASKETBALL: Wausau Newman Catholic outlasts Royall, advances to D5 title game

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW) - It wasn't pretty for much of the game but the Wausau Newman Catholic Cardinals outlasted Royall 52-42 in a WIAA Division 5 Boys State Basketball semifinal Friday at the Kohl Center.
The victory is the first WIAA Boys State Basketball victory in program history for Newman Catholic.
Isaac Seidel led Newman calmly sinking clutch free throws in the final minutes to compliment a hot shooting first half. Seidel finished with 25 points and seven rebounds. He poured in 15 points in the first half, making 6 of 9 field goals and hit 3 of 6 from 3-point range.
Carter Uppena led the Panthers with 14 points but it took him 18 shots, as Newman held the Panthers to 30% shooting. Newman had 17 turnovers to keep the Panthers in the ball game nearly the entire way as Royall scored 17 points off those turnovers.
Eli Gustafson had an odd state line with one point and 16 rebounds and three blocks for the Fighting Cardinals.
After jumping out to a 17-3 lead early, the Cardinals didn't make a field goal for more than 8 minutes allowing Royall to claw within four points before a Seidel 3 calmed things for Newman.