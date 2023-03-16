WIAA STATE BOYS BASKETBALL: Brillion escapes with narrow win over Lakeside Lutheran

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) - The Brillion Lions escaped with a 57-55 win over Lakeside Lutheran 24-20 in a down-to-the-wire WIAA Division 3 State Boys Basketball semifinal matchup at the Kohl Center on Thursday.
It was a frenetic final 12 seconds, as Warriors guard Levi Birkholz made a leaping steal and advanced up the court with a chance to win the game, but Brillion's Caeden Holly poked the ball away and Lakeside Lutheran never got a shot off.
The game was a nip-and-tuck battle the entire way with the score being within five points nearly the entire way and the entire second half. Jeremy Lorenz made a layup and clutch free throws down the stretch to help the Lions stave off Lakeside Lutheran. Lorenz finished with 25 points and 11 rebounds and six blocks for Brillion (28-1). Birkholz paced Lakeside Lutheran with an all-around standout performance with 18 points, 12 rebounds and six steals.
Brillion advance to the championship game where it faces West Salem, who defeated Milwaukee Academy of Science 93-65, in the Division 3 state championship game on Saturday afternoon.
RELATED: STATE BOYS BASKETBALL: West Salem's powerful offense leads Panthers back to Division 3 title game
See full WIAA State Boys Basketball schedule
Bennett Olson canned a pivotal 3-pointer with 2:54 left to put Brillion ahead of the Warriors 53-49. After Lorenz missed two free throws with under 2 minutes left, Ethan Schuetz pulled Lakeside Lutheran within two on a driving layup with 1:36 remaining.
Lakeside Lutheran scored six straight points to take its first lead of the second half 39-37 with 10:20 left. Brillion center Jeremy Lorenz canned a 3-pointer to knot the game at 42 and then hit a turnaround jumper to put the Lions back on-top 44-42. The teams continued to trade the lead with Lorenz taking over for the Lions during the stretch.
Lakeside Lutheran finishes its season 25-4.