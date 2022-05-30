Mallards open 2022 campaign with 3-2 win over the Lakeshore Chinooks

MADISON (WKOW) -- Strong pitching performances kept the Opening Day showdown between the Madison Mallards and Lakeshore Chinooks a tight one. The Mallards provided a little more to prevail 3-2 on Memorial Day.
Sun Prairie's Josh Caron drove in two runs and went 1-for-3 on Monday's season opener.
Dan Wright tossed for 5.1 and allowing just one hit and one unearned run for the Mallards and received the no-decision. The bullpen combined to allow only one run with Bryce Woody closing out the game in the final frame for his first save of the season.
The Mallards and Chinooks will close out their two-game set on Tuesday night at Warner Park with a 6:08 p.m. first pitch.