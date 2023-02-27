Marquette celebrates hometown Marotta on Senior Day, earns 98-80 win vs. DePaul

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- In her final game at the Al McGuire Center, Marquette super senior Chloe Marotta put on a spectacular display in front of the hometown crowd. Big sister and 27 Sports Director Karley Marotta was there to help cheer her on.
In a team-high 38 minutes, Marotta recorded 22 points, 14 rebounds, three assists, three steals, and two blocks while shooting 10-of-17.
Liza Karlen led the Golden Eagles with 26 points.
Marquette finishes at 21-9 overall and 14-7 in Big East play. They earned the No. 4 seed in the Big East Tournament and will face No. 4 St. John's in the quarterfinal round on March 4 at 7p.m. ET.