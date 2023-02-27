 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...POTENTIAL REFREEZE TONIGHT...

Ponding and standing water on roadways this evening may turn to
ice as temperatures drop below freezing overnight. While may areas
will see the ponding water decrease throughout the later afternoon
and evening, there is not expected to be enough evaporation for
the roads to dry out completely leading to ice developing on
untreated surfaces.

Marquette celebrates hometown Marotta on Senior Day, earns 98-80 win vs. DePaul

  • Updated
  • 0
Marotta Family on Senior Day

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- In her final game at the Al McGuire Center, Marquette super senior Chloe Marotta put on a spectacular display in front of the hometown crowd. Big sister and 27 Sports Director Karley Marotta was there to help cheer her on.

In a team-high 38 minutes, Marotta recorded 22 points, 14 rebounds, three assists, three steals, and two blocks while shooting 10-of-17.

Liza Karlen led the Golden Eagles with 26 points.

Marquette finishes at 21-9 overall and 14-7 in Big East play. They earned the No. 4 seed in the Big East Tournament and will face No. 4 St. John's in the quarterfinal round on March 4 at 7p.m. ET.