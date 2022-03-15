Marshall boys basketball returns to state

MARSHALL (WKOW) -- For the Marshall boys basketball team, postseason success has been all about focusing on the moment.
"One possession at a time and give it the best shot that we can and play really tough defense, and we're really tough to stop," senior Reid Truschinski says of the mentality.
That has proved to be a recipe for success. The Cardinals have rattled off five straight wins to earn a spot in the WIAA State Tournament for the first time since 2012. It is their sixth appearance overall.
"We're a really gritty team," says senior Craig Ward. "We've been together since fourth grade -- known each other all of our lives so it's a pretty special moment."
Ward has played a big role in providing this special moment. The senior is leading the way with 22.8 points per game. Truschinski has added 15.6 points per contest. The Cardinals start five seniors. Four of those seniors are three-year starters. For this veteran group, a trip to state was the goal, but it wasn't the only goal.
"It's very satisfying to be able to get there," explains head coach Dan Denniston. "Now, our hope is not just being satisfied being there, but we want to also hope to play well and hopefully, win a game or two."
Marshall drew the No. 3 seed in the Division 4 field. They will face Roncalli on Thursday at approximately 8:15 p.m. at the Kohl Center in the state semifinals as they continue their quest for the second state title in school history.
"We've been working at this since we were so little," adds Truschinski. "All the hours that we spent in the gym and all the ups and downs we've experienced, going out on top would just be a dream."