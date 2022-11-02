Maty Wilke makes anticipated return from knee injury

MADISON (WKOW)-- The Wisconsin women's basketball team is opening up its season next Monday at UW-Milwaukee. There will be a familiar face for the Badgers in Beaver Dam's Maty Wilke.
Wilke suffered a torn ACL her senior year of high school, which was December of 2020. She made the tough decision to redshirt last season. Following two years of intense rehab and two surgeries, Wilke is making her anticipated return to the court.
"Being able to practice and play, it's just what I have worked for the last two years so to finally be able to see all the stuff that I have been doing, the hard work, finally pay off, I am so happy," Wilke said.
"She has the heart of a champion, so that has really taken her through the good days and the bad days of rehab which everybody has," Head Coach Marisa Moseley said.
Wisconsin will play at Milwaukee on Monday, Nov. 7 at 7:30 pm.