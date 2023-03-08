McFarland, Albany hope to make history in Green Bay

MADISON (WKOW)- Two local girls basketball teams have punched their tickets to the WIAA State Girls Basketball Tournament at the Resch Center in Green Bay.
McFarland received the three seed in Division 2. The Spartans are making their first trip to state since 1999 when they won the gold ball. They will face Notre Dame on Friday afternoon approximately fifteen minutes after the prior game wraps up. The first D2 semifinal game tips off at 1:35 p.m.
Albany received the four seed in Division 5. The Comets are making their first-ever trip to the state tournament after completing an undefeated season. They will face McDonell Central on Friday morning at 9:05 a.m.