McFarland, Albany hope to make history in Green Bay

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THURSDAY TO 6 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Portions of south central Wisconsin. * WHEN...From 2 PM Thursday to 6 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...If the potential increases for some locations within the Advisory area to receive greater snow amounts, portions of the Advisory could be upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning in the future. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&