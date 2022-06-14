 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 101.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

McFarland girls soccer back to defend state title

McFarland WIAA Soccer

MCFARLAND (WKOW) -- The McFarland girls soccer team set a goal entering this season to return to the WIAA State Tournament.

"Just to get back. There's a goal, that first goal for that, and then the second goal is, 'Now what now?'," says head coach TJ DiPrizio. "We figure out where we're going from there, and we'd like to repeat so."

The Spartans are the defending Division 3 state champions. They return all but two starters from that squad. So, they have been getting everyone's best shot all season.

"Well after last year, we have a much larger target on our back," explains senior Jaelyn White. "So, we have more people coming at us and wanting to knock us out this year."

The Spartans cleared the first hurdle by earning their way back to state. They are the No. 2 seed this season. 

"There's definitely still a lot of pressure because people know the name 'McFarland' now after last year. It's definitely a lot different this year," says senior Grace Breuchel. "And it's still exciting, but there's definitely some pressure relieved, but it's definitely still there."

McFarland will face Notre Dame on Friday at 7 p.m. at the Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.

