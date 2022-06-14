McFarland girls soccer back to defend state title

MCFARLAND (WKOW) -- The McFarland girls soccer team set a goal entering this season to return to the WIAA State Tournament.
"Just to get back. There's a goal, that first goal for that, and then the second goal is, 'Now what now?'," says head coach TJ DiPrizio. "We figure out where we're going from there, and we'd like to repeat so."
The Spartans are the defending Division 3 state champions. They return all but two starters from that squad. So, they have been getting everyone's best shot all season.
"Well after last year, we have a much larger target on our back," explains senior Jaelyn White. "So, we have more people coming at us and wanting to knock us out this year."
The Spartans cleared the first hurdle by earning their way back to state. They are the No. 2 seed this season.
"There's definitely still a lot of pressure because people know the name 'McFarland' now after last year. It's definitely a lot different this year," says senior Grace Breuchel. "And it's still exciting, but there's definitely some pressure relieved, but it's definitely still there."
McFarland will face Notre Dame on Friday at 7 p.m. at the Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.