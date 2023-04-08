McFarland's Teagan Mallegni commits to Iowa

MCFARLAND (WKOW) -- McFarland girls' basketball standout Teagan Mallegni announced her verbal commitment to the University of Iowa on Saturday.
Mallegni helped lead the Spartans to the program's first state tournament appearance since 1999 with a 26-3 record.
She averaged a double-double in her junior season tallying 24.5 points and 11.9 rebounds per game, while adding 4.8 assists, 3.9 steals and 1.7 blocks.
Mallegni is a two-time D2 WBCA All-State selection, and will enter her senior campaign with more than 1,700 career points.