McIntosh, Fickell issue statements thanking Leonhard

MADISON (WKOW) — Wisconsin Football is thanking interim head coach Jim Leonhard ahead of his departure from the team.
Director of Athletics Chris McIntosh and incoming head coach Luke Fickell both issued statements on the team's official Twitter Wednesday.
"Jim Leonhard will forever be a Badger," McInstosh stated in part. "He has made us proud at every turn, as a player, as a coach, as an ambassador for our program."
McInstosh acknowledges Leonhard faced "extremely difficult circumstances" during his time as interim head coach, but said he always put players first.
Leohard became interim head coach after Paul Chryst was fired mid-season. In his two-month time period at the helm, a former player was killed in a shooting at the University of Virginia.
McIntosh says the team owes Leonhard gratitude for helping players "through a trying time in their lives."
Coach Luke Fickell said he and Leonhard together came to the decision for Leonhard to depart from the team. Still, he admires Leonhard as a coach.
"Jim Leonhard is the epitome of what we want this program to be about, selfless, hard-working, passionate," Fickell said.
McIntosh and Fickell both give well wishes to Leonhard.
Thank you for everything Coach Leonhard— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 7, 2022
Wishing nothing but the best for you and your family pic.twitter.com/XheJBKyVwx