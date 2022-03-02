Metro Lynx return to State Tournament

MADISON (WKOW) -- For the second time in three seasons, the Metro Lynx are headed to the WIAA Girls Hockey State Tournament.
"You really kind of feel that intensity level when you're there," says senior Stella Raichle. "Also, just playing the games, it's a completely different energy level, intensity level. It really makes you match the level of the other teams that are playing there."
The Middleton-based co-op posted a 22-3 record this season. They knew they had some pieces returning and set their sights early on a state bid.
"It's absolutely a goal every year to get to State," says head coach Kathryn Anderson. "I don't want to say it was an expectation. We had a lot of things working against us. We battled through them. So, we're happy to be here now and can't wait to finish it off."
The Lynx will face a familiar foe in the semifinals. They lost to D.C. Everest earlier this season. However, the Lynx have the confidence they will be able to hang with anyone in the state.
"I feel really good about state. The whole team is really excited to play," says senior Abby Nutini. "We've been working for this the whole season. So, we're going to leave everything out there."
The Lynx will face the D.C. Everest co-op on Thursday at 6:15 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.