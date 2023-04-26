Miami Heat end Bucks season with 128-126 overtime win in Game 5

MILWAUKEE (WKOW)-- The Miami Heat defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 128-126 in overtime in Game 5 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Wednesday night.
The Bucks shot 3-19 from the field in the fourth quarter and blew a 16-point lead. Jimmy Butler hit a last-second shot to force overtime.
Butler finished with 42 points, reaching the 30-point mark for the fourth time in this playoff series. Butler now has the most 40-point playoff games in Heat history with eight.
Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 38 points and 20 rebounds. Giannis struggled from the free throw line hitting 10 of 23 attempts. Khris Middleton added 33 points on 4 of 10 shooting from 3-point range. Middleton finished 9-9 from the line. Brook Lopez added 18 points and ten rebounds. Jrue Holiday contributed 16 points, nine rebounds, and six assists.
The Heat will move on to the Eastern Conference semifinals.