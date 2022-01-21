Michigan State ends Wisconsin's seven-game win streak with 86-74 victory

WKOW (MADISON) -- No. 14 Michigan State defeated No. 8 Wisconsin 86-74 on Saturday night. Wisconsin falls to 15-3 on the season, 6-2 in the Big Ten.
The Spartans jumped on the Badgers early, pushing their lead out to 17 points with 4:16 remaining in the first half. Wisconsin cut the lead to six in the second half, but that was as close as they would get.
Malik Hall led Michigan State with 14 points. For Wisconsin, Johnny Davis led with 25 points, and Brad Davison had 22 points including six three pointers.
Michigan State shot 52.7% from the floor and 50% from three. The Badgers shot 42.6% from the field and 41.4% from deep.
Michigan State finished with 21 fast break points and 43 points from its bench players.
Next up: Wisconsin plays at Nebraska on Tuesday at 8 p.m.