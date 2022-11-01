Middleton girls' and boys' volleyball teams make it to state tournament

MIDDLETON (WKOW)-- The Middleton girls' volleyball team is back in the state tournament for the first time since 2009. The Cardinals knocked off Waunakee in the sectional finals to land a spot at the Resch Center in Green Bay this weekend. Middleton is three wins away from the program's first ever state title.
"We were so close last year, and it was just one of those moments that we were right there," Head Coach Maddie Vogel said. "We could taste it. We could feel it. So, to finally make it, it was an emotional moment."
"It's like a big relief," Senior Outside Hitter Jordan LaScala said. "It feels like we have earned it."
"It would mean a lot to all of us because of how much work we have put in this entire season and especially because of last year not being able to get to state, I think it would be a really special experience to come back as state champions," Senior Libero Eliana Ross said
Middleton earned the seven seed and will face two-seeded DSHA on Thursday at 1 pm in the quarterfinals.
The girls' team will have good company as the Middleton boys' volleyball team also landed a spot in the state tournament for the 13th time and the first since finishing runner-up in the alternate spring season.
"We have a great photographer, and he took a picture of when the guys got the plaque and if you just look at the expressions on the guys faces, it tells us everything that we needed to see," Head Coach Rob Kleinschmidt said.
"You know there is just kind of the joy of what they did and the celebration of what they have accomplished."
"We know that there is sort of like a one team, one family at Middleton volleyball, and the fact that we are both going to Green Bay is really cool," Senior Libero Alex Heuer said.
Middleton earned the five seed and will face #4 Catholic Memorial on Thursday at 4 pm in the quarterfinals.