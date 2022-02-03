Middleton named a NBA All-Star

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- The Bucks will have a pair of All-Star representatives in Cleveland. Forward Khris Middleton has been selected as a reserve. He joins Giannis Antetokounmpo as All-Star selections this season.
Middleton is averaging 19.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.2 steals in 32.0 minutes per game. He’s shooting 44.1% from the field, 38.2% from three and 88.3% from the free-throw line.
This is Middleton's third All-Star nod and the third time he will be in the game with Antetokounmpo. They are the first Bucks duo to appear in three All-Star Games together.
The rosters will be set through the NBA All-Star Draft on Feb. 10.