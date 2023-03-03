Middleton/Verona gymnastics co-op wins D1 team title

WISCONSIN RAPIDS (WKOW) -- The local area had a great showing at the 2023 WIAA Gymnastics Team State meet on Friday, March 3.
Here are the final results from the meet:
Division 1 (Total Points)
- Verona/Edgewood: 146.1167
- Franklin/Muskego: 145.3167
- Chippewa Falls/McDonell: 140.5000
- Hartford Union: 139.3333
- Arrowhead: 138.9167
- Homestead: 137.0667
- Janesville Craig: 134.3167
- Sun Prairie West/East: 133.6000
- Hudson: 128.6333
- Menomonie Falls/Germantown: 128.3500
Division 2 (Total Points)
- Nicolet: 142.7500
- West Salem Co-op: 138.0000
- Elkhorn Area: 137.9167
- Mount Horeb: 136.0500
- West Bend West: 135.6667
- River Falls: 135.3333
- Medford/Colby: 135.2167
- Reedsburg Area: 132.6167
- Platteville Co-op: 132.3500
- Ashland Co-op: 129.9333