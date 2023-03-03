 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Middleton/Verona gymnastics co-op wins D1 team title

  • 0
Verona Edgewood wins state

WISCONSIN RAPIDS (WKOW) -- The local area had a great showing at the 2023 WIAA Gymnastics Team State meet on Friday, March 3. 

Here are the final results from the meet:

Division 1 (Total Points)

  1. Verona/Edgewood: 146.1167 
  2. Franklin/Muskego: 145.3167
  3. Chippewa Falls/McDonell: 140.5000
  4. Hartford Union: 139.3333
  5. Arrowhead: 138.9167
  6. Homestead: 137.0667
  7. Janesville Craig: 134.3167
  8. Sun Prairie West/East: 133.6000
  9. Hudson: 128.6333
  10. Menomonie Falls/Germantown: 128.3500

Division 2 (Total Points)

  1. Nicolet: 142.7500
  2. West Salem Co-op: 138.0000
  3. Elkhorn Area: 137.9167
  4. Mount Horeb: 136.0500
  5. West Bend West: 135.6667
  6. River Falls: 135.3333
  7. Medford/Colby: 135.2167
  8. Reedsburg Area: 132.6167
  9. Platteville Co-op: 132.3500
  10. Ashland Co-op: 129.9333

Tags

Recommended for you