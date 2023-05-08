Mike Budenholzer writes thank you letter to Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Former Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer made his first comments on Monday since being fired by the organization on Thursday.
Budenholzer posted a statement on Instagram which said in part, "It's been an incredible five years for me and my family. The city of Milwaukee and the entire Bucks organization took us in and treated us like we were part of their own family. Every door that was opened, every corner that was turned, every need that was met for the entire five years helped us find our way and become part of the city."
Budenholzer ended the statement by saying, "In my mind, there was no better place to work than for the Bucks, and for Milwaukee."
Budenholzer was fired after the Bucks earned the top seed in the East, before losing in the first round to eighth seeded Miami.