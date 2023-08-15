Milton teens attempt to play 1,200 holes of golf in one day for charity

MILTON, Wis. (WKOW) -- Two pairs of teenage brothers met in Milton at Oak Ridge Golf Course on Tuesday with one goal, to play 300 holes of golf each in 15 hours to raise money for charity.
Alex & Luke Weiss and Brett & Kade Weiland first teed it up together in 2021 with the goal of playing 1,000 holes in a single day. The brothers ended up playing 1,090 holes. This year, they aimed for about 200 more.
“We are excited to play all these holes with the goal of fundraising so other kids have opportunities to play golf too,” said Kade Wieland, a freshman at Milton High School.
The brothers have raised more than $10,000 for the Wisconsin PGA Junior Foundation and PGA Reach/HOPE in the last few years, and with Tuesday's event they hoped to raise at least $5,000 more.
“As a graduating senior, I can look back and appreciate the educational and golf-related opportunities the Wisconsin PGA Junior Foundation has given to me and hundreds of junior golfers in the state. In addition to golf, it has given us lifelong friendships and skills that go well beyond the game of golf,” said Alex Weiss, a graduating senior of Edgewood High School.
To support them and make a donation to the WPGA Junior Foundation and PGA Reach/HOPE, go to: https://givebutter.com/z2P2FH