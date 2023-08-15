 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory from 6 AM CDT Thursday until 6:00 AM CDT Monday.
This advisory affects the entire state of Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Canada will move into the
state from the northwest Thursday morning and travel south
southeast throughout the day. The PM2.5 air quality index (AQI)
is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
(USG) level to the UNHEALTHY level. Remember, the UNHEALTHY AQI
level is unhealthy for everyone. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy exertion and everyone else should consider
reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

The best chance for UNHEALTHY AQI PM2.5 will reside across
western Wisconsin on Friday as high pressure moves over the state
and limits atmospheric mixing.

Over the weekend, the ozone AQI is expected to range from the USG
level to the UNHEALTHY level due to favorable weather conditions
alongside the presence of wildfire smoke. On both Saturday and
Sunday, mostly USG AQI ozone concentrations are expected inland
of the lake breeze, while those areas within the lake breeze will
have a better chance of reaching UNHEALTHY AQI ozone
concentrations. Remember, ozone concentrations are typically
maximized during the afternoon or evening before decreasing
overnight into the next morning.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Milton teens attempt to play 1,200 holes of golf in one day for charity

  • Updated
  • 0

Milton teens play 1200 holes of golf for charity
1200 Hole Golf Challenge

MILTON, Wis. (WKOW) -- Two pairs of teenage brothers met in Milton at Oak Ridge Golf Course on Tuesday with one goal, to play 300 holes of golf each in 15 hours to raise money for charity.

Alex & Luke Weiss and Brett & Kade Weiland first teed it up together in 2021 with the goal of playing 1,000 holes in a single day. The brothers ended up playing 1,090 holes. This year, they aimed for about 200 more.

“We are excited to play all these holes with the goal of fundraising so other kids have opportunities to play golf too,” said Kade Wieland, a freshman at Milton High School.

The brothers have raised more than $10,000 for the Wisconsin PGA Junior Foundation and PGA Reach/HOPE in the last few years, and with Tuesday's event they hoped to raise at least $5,000 more.

“As a graduating senior, I can look back and appreciate the educational and golf-related opportunities the Wisconsin PGA Junior Foundation has given to me and hundreds of junior golfers in the state.  In addition to golf, it has given us lifelong friendships and skills that go well beyond the game of golf,” said Alex Weiss, a graduating senior of Edgewood High School.

To support them and make a donation to the WPGA Junior Foundation and PGA Reach/HOPE, go to: https://givebutter.com/z2P2FH

Tags

