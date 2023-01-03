SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW)-- Monona Grove defeated Sun Prairie West 53-51 on Tuesday night. Monona Grove improved to 10-1 on the season.
Monona Grove defeats Sun Prairie West in non-conference showdown
- Karley Marotta
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Karley Marotta
