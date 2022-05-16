Monona Grove freshman owns an impressive track record

MONONA (WKOW) -- Monona Grove's Mackenzie Babcock has hit the ground running in her first season as a Silver Eagle.
The team's distance coach Corey Livieri says Babcock is "blowing [the coaches'] expectations out of the water."
Currently, the freshman owns the best times in the 800 and 1,600 meter races in the state. Her finishes are also the best in program history. She carries a simple approach to every race: put you best foot forward.
"Nothing's guaranteed so I've still got to go to regionals just to try my best and just to see if I can get through. I've still got to go out there and run my best and I know that is guaranteed," said Babcock.
The Monona Grove star is on pace to make a deep run in the postseason with the hopes of making it to the state meet. She's doing everything she can to help her teammates get there as well.
"That's always been on her mind is going to state but I think also again when talking to the team aspect of it [is] trying to encourage as many other teammates to get to State as possible too to make it an us experience. Not a me experience," said Livieri, who is also Monona Grove's cross country coach.
Babcock also took home third place in the 2021 WIAA Division 1 Cross Country state meet.