Mordecai decides on UW for final season: 'It was Wisconsin or done with college'

MADISON (WKOW)- From Oklahoma, to Southern Methodist University, to Wisconsin, Badgers quarterback Tanner Mordecai says he feels 'blessed' with his journey.
Mordecai believes his experience, specifically his last two record-breaking seasons at SMU, will allow him to have success in his final year of eligibility at Wisconsin. However, the sixth year transfer wasn't always sure he wanted to continue playing in college.
"Last year, I was planning on putting my name in the draft coming out of college, and I got some feedback from NFL scouts and stuff that I wasn't too fired up about," Mordecai said." I mean, this opportunity kind of popped up and, it's kind of something that I don't think I could have passed up to come up to Wisconsin and play."
The Waco, Texas native knew where he was going as soon as he entered the transfer portal.
"It was Wisconsin or done with college."
UW Offensive Coordinator Phil Longo and Mordecai go way back as Longo recruited Mordecai when he was the Offensive Coordinator at Ole Miss in 2017. Mordecai said their relationship was a big factor in his decision to come to Wisconsin.
" I think he's one of the best offensive minds in all football, college or NFL, so I just thought it was an opportunity for me to kind of reconnect with him on a big stage like Wisconsin and you know bring winning back to Wisconsin with him," Mordecai said.
When Mordecai steps on the field, his passion burns for the game, but there is another factor that motivates him.
"I'm forever in debt to my parents," Mordecai said. "You know, I take a lot of things from my dad, trying to be the man he is, trying to be the father he was to me and my sisters and how he treats my mom, be the husband he is. Whenever I think about how I grew up and what kind of person I want to be, that's kind of the first person I think of."
Mordecai is embracing the Badgers culture and has this to say to Badgers fans.
"You know, I haven't been here long. But you know, I promise, to the whole fan base, the program, the faculty, staff, everybody that I'm all bought in and everything that I got is gonna be laid out for for these these people."
"Everyone loves football here, like loves it. I'm just I'm so excited to be part of it."