NCAA forces Badgers volleyball transfer to sit out half of the season

MADISON (WKOW) -- The NCAA has ruled that Badgers volleyball player Shanel Bramschreiber will have to sit out the first half of the season for having contact with an agent.
Bramschreiber transferred to Wisconsin this summer from Baylor. Badgers head coach Kelly Sheffield explains that Bramschreiber was exploring her pro options before deciding to continue her collegiate career.
"I am heartbroken and disappointed for Shanel," said Sheffield in a statement. "She is an outstanding student-athlete and representative for collegiate athletics. She made a decision to explore a professional career and is being penalized unfairly for deciding that continuing her education and her collegiate playing career was in her best interest. She is the exact type of individual we should be using to promote NCAA athletics instead of penalizing."
Bramschreiber was a four-year letterwinner at Baylor. She was the 2020 Big 12 Conference Libero of the Year and earned first-team all-conference honors.