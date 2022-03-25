New era, same goal for defending champion Wisconsin volleyball

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin volleyball begins a new era heading into their first true spring season since 2019. Head coach Kelly Sheffield is looking forward to seeing his younger players develop.
"One of the cool things about this time is people are expanding their roles so you're seeing who's ready for an increased role," said Sheffield.
Those young playmakers will have big shoes to fill following the departure of many key contributors from the 2021 National Championship team. With that in mind, the word 'rebuild' isn't one Sheffield has referenced during spring practices.
"Those aren't words that we worry too much about. No matter who was here or what year or what happened the previous year, let's go win the day -- and bring it."
Rather than attempt to fill the voids of National Player of the Year Dana Rettke and All-Americans Sydney Hilley and Lauren Barnes, Sheffield is encouraging his younger stars to create their own paths this spring.
"You can't micro-manage leadership but you can certainly guide them. [We] try to pull some things out. Hopefully over time, they find their place."
Wisconsin's 2021 starting rotation included rising junior Devyn Robinson and rising sophomores Julia Orzol and Anna Smrek. The underclassmen have all accepted the challenge since the start of spring camp.
"Dana was a big role model for me and I [don't want] replace her but I want to do what she did. She was a really positive source of energy in the gym and I want to be that for everybody," said Robinson, who was named to the 2021 NCAA All-Tournament team.
While it's bittersweet, Julia Orzol also fueled by the inspiration the graduating seniors passed on.
"We had to say goodbye to a number of great leaders and now, we're doing this time. We are trying to find our voices," said Orzol, the 2021 Big Ten Freshman of the Year.
2021 NCAA Tournament MVP Anna Smrek is ready to help the Badgers spring forward as they begin to fine tune the little things over these next few weeks.
"We know how our team was last year and we can't make that the exact same with those people that we lost so it's just kind of finding our way of working," said the freshman middle blocker.
Wisconsin opens their spring season playing UW-Green Bay on Tuesday, March 29. The game will be hosted at Beaver Dam High School. Tickets are sold out for the contest.